Exchanges reclassify Sameer Gehlaut's stake as 'public'; stock falls 5%

-
ALSO READ
Suhail Sameer steps down as BharatPe's CEO, will be new Strategic Advisor
Suhail Sameer to start VC fund with two former co-founders: Report
Indiabulls Finance Q2 consolidated net up marginally to Rs 289.4 cr
Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities
Invesco to sell 5.51% stake in Zee Entertainment for over Rs 1,300 cr
-
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance cracked 5 per cent to Rs 101.8 on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade, extending its decline intor fifth straight session. Including today's fall, the stock has declined 13.6 per cent over the last five days. In comparison, the BSE Sensex index has slipped 3 per cent.
Meanwhile, Thursday's slide on the bourses came as the BSE and the National Stock Exchange have approved the reclassification of Sameer Gehlaut and his trusts to the category of "Public" shareholders from "Promoter."
With the re-classification, the promoter shareholding in the company has been reduced to nil from 9.6 per cent, while public holding is up to 100 per cent from 90.34 per cent.
According to the data provided by the exchanges, Sameer Gehlaut held 5 lakh, or 0.11 per cent, stake in the company. Inuus Infrastructure held 5.97 per cent stake, and Sameer Gehlaut IBH Trust 3.58 per cent stake.
Meanwhile, during the December quarter of FY23, Indiabulls Housing's consolidated net profit slipped to Rs 291 crore from Rs 303 crore at the end of Q3FY22. Sequentially, profit declined from Rs 289.5 crore. Revenue from operations slipped to Rs 2,339 crore from Rs 2,274.36 crore year-on-year, and Rs 2,229.78 crore quarter-on-quarter.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 10:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU