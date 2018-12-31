Experts see 2019 a good year for bond markets, but mixed for rupee

The year 2019 could again be a volatile year for the rupee, but the bond market could breathe easy as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seems to be willing to support the market with liquidity and rate cuts.

The market is already factoring in a rate cut in February, and there could be more in the coming days. The central bank has already committed to hike its liquidity support for the market by hiking December’s open market operation (OMO), under which it buys bonds from the market, by an additional Rs 100 billion, as well as planning to buy Rs 500 billion of bonds in January. ...