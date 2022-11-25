Export quota hike may trigger up to 33% rally in these 3 sugar stocks

Most of the sugar stocks have logged strong gains in the calendar year 2022 thus far. Ugar Sugar Works has been the top performer, with its share price more than doubling - up 169 per cent so far. It is followed by, and Ponni Sugars (Erode), soaring as much as 87 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively.





Among others, Uttam Sugar Mills, Sakthi Sugars and E.I.D. Parry (India) have rallied 45 per cent, 40 per cent and 39 per cent, respectively. Shares of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals and Kothari Sugars & Chemicals too have added 34 per cent - 27 per cent each.