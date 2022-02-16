Chitra Ramkrishna case: Extending full cooperation to Sebi, says NSE

The (NSE), which has come under a storm over a scandal involving a 'Himalayan Yogi', on Wednesday said it is extend full co-operation to the regulator for a satisfactory closure of the matter.

said the matter involving leak of confidencial information to an unknown person by its erstwhile chief was an old issue and the exchange has already done course correction.

"The said order relates to certain issues at during the period 2013-2016 and are therefore almost 6-9 years old. In this regard, over the last few years there have been several changes at the board and management level at NSE," it said in a statement.

On Friday, penalised the exchange and two of its former heads over irregularities in hiring its erstwhile group operating officer Anand Subramanian.

The exchange said market regulator has tightened its oversight over market infrastructure institutions (MIIs).

" has also instituted various changes in the governance structure of MIIs, including board committee structures and oversight, tenor of management, accountability for lapses at MIIs, which have strengthened the control environment. Sebi has been closely monitoring and supervising the operations of and other MIIs," it said.