Chitra Ramkrishna case: Extending full cooperation to Sebi, says NSE

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), which has come under a storm over a scandal involving a 'Himalayan Yogi', on Wednesday said it is extend full co-operation to the regulator for a satisfactory closure of the matter.
NSE said the matter involving leak of confidencial information to an unknown person by its erstwhile chief Chitra Ramkrishna was an old issue and the exchange has already done course correction.
"The said order relates to certain issues at NSE during the period 2013-2016 and are therefore almost 6-9 years old. In this regard, over the last few years there have been several changes at the board and management level at NSE," it said in a statement.
On Friday, Sebi penalised the exchange and two of its former heads over irregularities in hiring its erstwhile group operating officer Anand Subramanian.
The exchange said market regulator Sebi has tightened its oversight over market infrastructure institutions (MIIs).
"Sebi has also instituted various changes in the governance structure of MIIs, including board committee structures and oversight, tenor of management, accountability for lapses at MIIs, which have strengthened the control environment. Sebi has been closely monitoring and supervising the operations of NSE and other MIIs," it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU