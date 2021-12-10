F&O: Bull Spread Strategy on L&T by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

-
-
Bull spread Strategy on LARSEN
Buy LARSEN Dec 1900 CALL at Rs 31 & simultaneously sell 1940 CALL at Rs 17
Lot Size 575
Cost of the strategy Rs 14 (Rs 8050 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 14950 If Larsen closes at or above 1900 on 30 Dec expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 1914
Rationale:
- We have seen long build up in the Larsen Futures, where we have seen 5%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 3%.
- Stock price has broken out on the daily chart to close at highest level since 23-Nov.
- RSI and MFI Oscillators are placed above 60 and sloping upwards, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
- Capital goods as a sector looking good on the chart. ====================================================
Views are personal.
