JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily F & O

MARKETS: Flat start likely; Star Health listing, Metro Brands' IPO in focus
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

F&O: Bull Spread Strategy on L&T by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Capital goods as a sector looking good on the chart

Topics
Stock calls | Larsen & Toubro (L&T) | Derivative trading

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Larsen & Toubro, L&T

Bull spread Strategy on LARSEN

Buy LARSEN Dec 1900 CALL at Rs 31 & simultaneously sell 1940 CALL at Rs 17

Lot Size 575

Cost of the strategy Rs 14 (Rs 8050 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 14950 If Larsen closes at or above 1900 on 30 Dec expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 1914

Rationale:

  • We have seen long build up in the Larsen Futures, where we have seen 5%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 3%.
  • Stock price has broken out on the daily chart to close at highest level since 23-Nov.
  • RSI and MFI Oscillators are placed above 60 and sloping upwards, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
  • Capital goods as a sector looking good on the chart. ====================================================
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Senior Derivatives and Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock.

Views are personal.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 10 2021. 08:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.