F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread strategy on UltraTech Cement

-
ALSO READ
F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Bata India
F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Hero MotoCorp
F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Call Spread on Glenmark Pharma
F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Larsen & Toubro
F&O Strategy: Here's why Nandish Shah recommends Bull spread on M&M Finance
-
Derivative Strategy
Bull Spread Strategy on UltraTech Cement
Buy ULTRATECH CEM (25-Jan Expiry) 7200 CALL at Rs 115 & simultaneously sell 7400 CALL at Rs 51
Lot Size: 100
Cost of the strategy: Rs 64 (Rs 6,400 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 13,600 if Ultratech Cement closes at or above Rs 7,400 on 25 January expiry.
Breakeven Point: Rs 7,264
Approx margin required: Rs 25,042
Rationale:
-
We have seen long build up in the Ultratech Futures on Thursday, where we have seen 3 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 1.87 per cent.
-
The stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the daily chart.
-
Primary trend of the stock is positive as stock price is trading above its 100- and 200- day EMA.
- Momentum Oscillators like RSI (11) and MFI (10) are sloping upwards and placed near 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 08:15 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU