Are airline stocks set to fly high?
F&O strategy: Bull Call Spread Strategy on M&M by HDFC Securities

The stock price of M&M has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at highest level since 22-Sept 2022

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

M&M draws aggressive 6-year plan for auto and farm equipment segments

BULL SPREAD Strategy on M&M

Buy M&M (24-Nov Expiry) 1,300 CALL at Rs 42 & simultaneously sell 1,340 CALL at Rs 25

Lot Size 700

Cost of the strategy Rs 17 (Rs 11900 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 16,400 if M&M closes at or above 1,340 on 24 Nov expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 1,317

Approx margin required: Rs 43,000

Rationale:

  • We saw long build up in the M&M futures on Thursday, where we saw 45 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 1 per cent.
  • The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at highest level since 22-Sept 2022.
  • The stock price has formed strong base around 1,200 levels by taking support on multiple occasions around those levels
  • Momentum Oscillators like RSI (11) and MFI(10) are in rising mode, and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.

===============================
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is senior Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 07:48 IST

