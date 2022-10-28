F&O strategy: Bull Call Spread Strategy on M&M by HDFC Securities

BULL SPREAD Strategy on M&M



Buy (24-Nov Expiry) 1,300 CALL at Rs 42 & simultaneously sell 1,340 CALL at Rs 25

Lot Size 700

Cost of the strategy Rs 17 (Rs 11900 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 16,400 if closes at or above 1,340 on 24 Nov expiry.



Breakeven Point: Rs 1,317



Approx margin required: Rs 43,000



Rationale: