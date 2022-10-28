F&O strategy: Bull Call Spread Strategy on M&M by HDFC Securities

-
BULL SPREAD Strategy on M&M
Buy M&M (24-Nov Expiry) 1,300 CALL at Rs 42 & simultaneously sell 1,340 CALL at Rs 25
Lot Size 700
Cost of the strategy Rs 17 (Rs 11900 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 16,400 if M&M closes at or above 1,340 on 24 Nov expiry.
Breakeven Point: Rs 1,317
Approx margin required: Rs 43,000
Rationale:
We saw long build up in the M&M futures on Thursday, where we saw 45 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 1 per cent.
The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at highest level since 22-Sept 2022.
The stock price has formed strong base around 1,200 levels by taking support on multiple occasions around those levels
Momentum Oscillators like RSI (11) and MFI(10) are in rising mode, and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is senior Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 07:48 IST
