Fast food gets a lot slower: Downgrades to bite quick-service restaurants

After a muted performance in the October-December quarter (third quarter, or Q3) of 2022-23 (FY23), quick-service restaurants (QSR) are expected to have a bumpy ride in the near term, given softening demand outlook and margin headwinds. Most brokerages have revised their operating profit and earnings estimates for FY23 through 2024-25 (FY25) by up to 20 per cent.