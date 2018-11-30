Federal Bank earnings likely to improve as credit costs stabilise

The stock of Federal Bank had shed 20 per cent from mid-August to September, against a 10 per cent decline in the Nifty Bank index, in the aftermath of worries that floods in Kerala would have a significant impact on the company’s operations. What had hurt investors’ sentiment mainly was the worry over higher bad loan provisioning.

In September quarter (Q2) also, a 63 per cent year-on-year rise in provisioning led to just 1 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 2.7 billion. However, Ashutosh Khajuria, executive director and chief financial officer of the bank, believes ...