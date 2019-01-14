Federal Bank executive director Ganesh Sankaran resigns; stock falls 7%

Shares of fell 7 per cent to Rs 89 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trade, after Ganesh Sankaran, the of the bank, announced that he will step down with effect from February 15, 2019. The stock was the largest loser among the index.

“Ganesh Sankaran, on the board of the Bank has informed of his desire to take up other opportunities in the financial services sector and thereby step down from the board of the Bank with effect from 15th February 2019,” said in a regulatory filing on Saturday, January 12, 2019.

A meeting of the board of directors of is scheduled on January 17, 2019, to consider and approve consideration of un-audited financial results of the Bank for the period ended December 31, 2018.

“Federal Bank will continue to have strong PPOP (pre-provision operating profit) on back of steady NII growth on steady margins, lower opex. We also expect provisions to come down on no MTM losses,” analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said in an earnings preview.

Asset quality to slight deteriorate as SME/agri slippages are likely to be higher but should be under control and within guidance, it added.