Federal Reserve unlikely to change its stance in the near term: Analysts

The volatility on account of US inflationary pressure is likely to be transitory for India's equity markets. Analysts said the Federal Reserve is unlikely to change its stance in the near term.

Worries over a possible rise in inflation in the US due to rising commodity prices have rattled the markets this week. On Thursday, while most Asian markets ended in the red, Eu­ropean indices turned the tide from losses to gains after US markets opened in the green. The MSCI world equity index, which includes 50 countries, fell 0.6 per cent and was on course for its fourth straight day ...