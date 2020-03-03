Fee arbitrage may have distributors pushing alternative investment funds

A change in upfront fee regulations may mean a switch in what distributors pitch to their wealthy clients. Large distributors may look to pitch more alternative investment funds (AIFs) and fewer schemes under the portfolio management service (PMS) scheme, according to experts.

Both are essentially sophisticated products aimed at the wealthy, though there are significant structural differences. Recent regulatory changes mean that PMS schemes have no upfront incentive for distributors. Daniel GM, founder-director at industry-tracker PMS Bazaar which also tracks AIFs, said that ...