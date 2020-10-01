Fee vs safety: Here's what you should consider when picking a stock broker

Around one million new demat accounts have been added each month over the past quarter. A record (almost) six million new demat accounts have been opened in the current calendar year. New entrants into the stock markets need to choose their brokers with care.

An attractive brokerage fee is important. But it is just as crucial to partner with a broker with whom your money and securities will be safe. Investors need to first decide whether they would like to go with a discount or a full-service broker. If you are going to engage in futures and options (F&O) or intraday equity trading, ...