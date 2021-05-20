Fertiliser stocks gain as government hikes subsidy; Chambal, RCF rally 9%

Fertilizer stocks were in focus at the bourses on Thursday, rallying up to 9 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade, after the Centre increased its share of subsidy for di-ammonia phosphate (DAP) by 140 per cent from Rs 500 to Rs 1,200 per bag. The hike in DAP fertiliser subsidy is due to rising prices of phosphoric acid, ammonia, etc, internationally.

This would translate into reduction of market price of DAP from Rs 2,400 per bag to Rs 1,200 per bag. The cost to the government would be around Rs 14,775 crore.

In the last few months, all major fertiliser companies, including the biggest player -- Iffco, had hiked DAP rates along with prices of other complex fertilisers. This followed a 60 to 70 per cent rise in international prices of phosphoric acid and ammonia, which are key components for DAP.

Among individual stocks, & Chemicals, Rashtriya Chemicals & (RCF), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Coromandel International, Gujarat Narmada Valley & Chemicals (GNFC) and Gujarat State & Chemicals (GSFC) gained in the range of 3 per cent to 9 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.37 per cent at 50,085 points, at 09:20 am.

“DAP consumption in India is around 10 million tonnes of which 5 million tonne is domestically produced and rest is imported. Reduction in prices would benefit farmers while there will be increase in the subsidy burden on the company. However, we do not expect it to have a major impact on the balance sheet of fertiliser companies,” ICICI Securities said in a note.