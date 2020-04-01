FIIs keep off Indian debt with record sell-off amid coronavirus outbreak

The record selling by (FIIs) in domestic debt is unlikely to reverse in near-term with experts attributing the Rs 48,710 crore worth of debt sell-off in 2019-2020 to outbreak and global recessionary pressures, which are showing no signs of abating.

“ have been heavily selling their positions in debt as they are seeing investor redemptions in the offshore funds. Amid the spread of Coronavirus, leveraged positions have coming under pressure,” said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head of fixed income at JM Financial.

According to data from National Securities Depository -- which is available since FY93 -- FII selling has never crossed Rs 40,000-mark barring previous financial year. In 2018-2019, Rs 42,357 crore worth of debt securities were sold by

are significant players in India’s debt markets, with Rs 4.15 trillion of assets under custody (AUC) belonging to FIIs. This accounts for eleven per cent of total AUC as of February 29, 2020.

In March, FIIs sold Rs 60,376 crore worth of debt, making it the largest-ever quantum of monthly sell-off by overseas investors (monthly data is available since January, 2002).





“FII selling has been across emerging market debt due to a risk-off sentiment given conditions surrounding global financial This is largely due to the Covid-19 outbreak and flow on the outbreak will be a key factor in how flows shape up,” said A Prasanna, head of research at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

The recent global fund manager survey by Bank of America Global Securities showed that investor sentiments have collapsed due to a combination of linked factors including build-up of recessionary pressures, rising risks of debt defaults, price shock on oil and outbreak.

The intense selling pressure led to spike in yields across various segments of the debt markets, given the shallow liquidity of the domestic markets.

The liquidity pressures created by FII selling prompted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to intervene with Rs 3.74 trillion liquidity enhancement for debt markets last week.

The shorter-tenure debt papers had seen 100-150 basis points spike in yields, leading to mark-to-market losses for investors exposed to these debt papers.

According to market sources, FIIs have also sold Rs 8,000 crore-Rs 10,000 crore worth of debt securities in the shorter-tenure market in March.

Market participants add that as and when the issues surrounding and other related factors stabilise, flows could pick-up with sharp intensity. “Overseas investors have an appetite for Indian debt markets given higher yields available in our markets, but the current market environment has been challenging,” said an analyst.