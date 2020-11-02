Financial advisers ask Sebi to extend deadline for renewal of certification

The Association of Registered Investment Advisers (ARIA), a body of financial advisers, has written to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), asking it to extend the deadline by a year for those wanting to renew their certification to practise as financial advisers.

According to the investment adviser guidelines issued in July, persons associated with investment advice should have at all times a certification on financial planning or fund or asset or portfolio management or investment advisory services from NISM or any other institution, including the Financial Planning Standards Board of India (FPSB).

It said that fresh certification must be obtained before expiry of the validity of the existing certification to ensure continuity in compliance with certification requirements. The regulator, however, has disallowed advisers from using continuing professional education (CPE) from obtaining the fresh certification.

Many RIAs are now gearing up to give NISM Series XA and XB exams for investment advisors to renew their certification. Several are struggling to get the desired dates or examination centres to write the exams.

“Advisers have no option but to clear NISM’s XA and XB exams to renew their certification. The problem is that dates for nearby examination centres are not readily available, and advisers may have to travel to far flung locations, which is inadvisable at a time like this. So, you may suddenly find a number of financial advisers who have not been able to get a fresh certification and therefore, technically, are not qualified to give financial advice. We have therefore asked to grant us an additional year to renew our certifications,” said Lovaii Navlakhi, founder, International Money Matters, a registered investment advisory firm and board member, ARIA.

According to experts, renewal of certification through CPE points is a globally accepted norm. FPSB, which issues the certified financial planning (CFP) certification in India, for instance, allows members to renew their membership each year if they earn 15 CPE points during the year. This requirement becomes due immediately from the first year of certification and needs to be completed at least one month before the renewal date. The points can be obtained by attending webinars, conferences, writing for professional journals, etc.

However, advisors cannot use these CPE points to renew their certification. Also, FPSB does not have a provision for candidates, who already certified, to take the exams all over again.

“Making advisers take exams all over again is not feasible. This will especially inconvenience senior professionals who may have acquired a professional certification several years ago. Not clearing the exams could also pose a business continuity risk for advisers who have acquired a sizeable number of clients,” said Suresh Sadagopan, a financial planner and board member, ARIA.

has also mandated other requirements such as cap on fees, number of clients, net worth criteria, etc that could make life difficult for individual advisers.