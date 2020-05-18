Financials tank as fiscal package disappoints markets; Nifty Bank slips 5%

Shares of companies that provide financial services, including banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs), tumbled up to 12 per cent on the BSE on Monday amid concerns that asset quality metrics may come under pressure due to the extended nation-wide lockdown and challenging economic environment.

Besides on Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will make provisions in the law to exclude all debt associated with the coronavirus pandemic from defaults covered under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), while suspending bankruptcy proceedings for one year.

"Suspension of IBC proceedings for one year though essential in these times, would postpone the pain for Banks and NBFCs and they could see large slippages and lower recoveries post the 1 year period," said Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities.

At 09:56 am, Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank indices were down 5 per cent each, while Nifty Financial Services index slipped 4.3 per cent, as compared to 2.4 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Financial Services, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Shriram Transport Finance Company, Axis Bank and SBI Life Insurance from the Nifty Financial Services index were all down over 5 per cent on the NSE. Non-index stocks like IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, GIC Housing Finance, Ujjivan Financial Services and LIC Housing Finance slipped more than 6 per cent each.

Among individual stocks, M&M Financial Services tumbled 12 per cent to Rs 149 on the NSE, after reporting 66 per cent year on year (yoy) fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 239 crore for the March quarter of 2019-20 (Q4FY20) due to higher provisions. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 701 crore in the corresponding quarter a year-ago.

M&M Financial Services is primarily in the business of financing purchase of new and pre-owned auto and utility vehicles, tractors, cars, commercial vehicles, construction equipment and small and medium enterprises (SME) financing.

In order to cover the contingencies that may arise due to Covid-19 pandemic, the company has incorporated the management overlays in the impairment loss allowance and the total provision during the quarter stood at Rs 681.16 crore, it said in a release.