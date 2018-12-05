Financials trade weak post RBI policy; DHFL, Reliance Capital down over 5%

-
ALSO READ
NBFCs under pressure; DHFL, Edelweiss Financial fall over 10%
DHFL rallies 6% as Q2 net profit jumps 52%
DHFL tanks over 30% in four days on funds selling; stock hits two-year low
MARKET WRAP: Sensex ends 276 points higher; RBI hikes repo rate by 25 bps
DHFL plans to reduce CP exposure to improve liquidity constraints
-
Reliance Capital, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), IDFC, Equitas Holdings, Can Fin Home Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Financial Services and Ujjivan Financial Services were down in the range of 5% to 7% on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.94% or 341 points at 35,793 at 02:53 pm.
“The MPC decided to keep the policy repo rate on hold and maintain the stance of calibrated tightening. While the decision on keeping the policy rate unchanged was unanimous, Dr. Ravindra H. Dholakia voted to change the stance to neutral. The MPC reiterates its commitment to achieving the medium-term target for headline inflation of 4% on a durable basis,” the Central Bank said in a press release.
Analysts at Kotak Securities expect liquidity conditions to remain tight in the rest of FY2019 on the back of currency in circulation (CIC) leakage, build-up of cash reserve ratio (CRR) build-up of cash balance amid calibrated government spending to adhere to fiscal targets.
CRR is the share of a bank’s total deposit that is mandated by the RBI to be maintained with the latter in the form of liquid cash.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU