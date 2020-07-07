Financials dominate large- and mid-cap universe of equity mutual funds

Stocks in the financial space dominate the large- and mid-cap universe of equity (MFs). According to an analysis done by Edelweiss, financial stocks account for 28 per cent of the market cap of the top 100 stocks (large-caps), followed by consumer stocks at 18 per cent, technology at 14 per cent, and oil & gas at 13 per cent.

The top three sectors in the mid-cap space are financials (25 per cent share), consumer (23 per cent) and pharma (9 per cent).

ALSO READ: Bharat Bond ETF NFO: A decent investment if you are holding till maturity

The large-, mid- and small-cap universe of equity MFs have seen a slew of changes following the half-yearly review. The top 100 stocks based on their market value are tagged as large-caps.





Those ranked 101 and 250 in terms of market value are tagged as mid-caps and the remaining fall under the definition of small-cap. These stocks are reviewed based on changes to their stock prices on six-month basis (January to June and July to December).

Industry body Association of in India (Amfi) put out the new rankings last week.

ALSO READ: Separate audit units from other biz by June 2024: UK watchdog to Big Four

According to an analysis done by Edelweiss, the cut off for large-caps has come in at Rs 26,677 crore, while that for mid-caps, it’s Rs 6,955 crore.

Also, the top 100 stocks account for 74 per cent of the total market capitalisation, while mid-caps account for 15 per cent and the small-cap stocks — those ranked below 250 — account for 11 per cent of the total market cap.