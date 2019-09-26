Financials rally up to 7% on report govt could notify NBFC resolution rules

Bank and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, and Axis Bank rallied on Thursday on report that the government was mulling resolution process for stressed NBFCs.

Under the process, the government is likely to introduce a special window under section 227 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which would give "special dispensation" on who could initiate the resolution process, on moratorium, and to resolution professional, business channel CNBC TV-18 reported.

Government was considering the move to deal with special cases or class of cases, and could notify the rules in two weeks, the report added.

Subsequently, the shares of financials rallied at the bourses. Among individual stocks, Edelweiss Financial Services was the top gainer (up 6.5 per cent), followed by Bank of India (4 per cent), Bank of Baroda (4.5 per cent), ICICI Prudential Life (4.6 per cent), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (4.6 per cent), and ICICI Bank (5.6 per cent).

Other financial stocks such as Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, M&M Financial Services, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Canara bank gained in the range of 2 per cent to 3.4 per cent.

Moreover, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Prudential, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Life hit fresh 52-week high.

However, some financial stocks, with weak fundamentals, missed the rally. For instance, Indian Bank, YES Bank, and Indiabulls Ventures slipped up to 9 per cent.



At 1:30 pm, Nifty Private Bank index, Nifty PSU bank index, and Nifty Financial Services index were trading 1.25 per cent, 1 per cent, and 0.85 per cent higher, respectively. In comparison, the NSE's Nifty50 was ruling 0.85 per cent higher at 11,538 levels.

NBFCs are facing a liquidity crunch, triggered by fall-out of IL&FS, and DHFL. With funds drying up at NBFCs, they are finding it difficult to raise more money or repay debt already taken, leading to blockage of flow of credit in the economy.



So far in calendar year 2019, Nifty Financial Services index has outperformed the frontline 50-share index by rallying 13 per cent, as against a 5 per cent rise in the Nifty50. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank indices, too, have added 9 and 8 per cent, respectively, while Nifty PSU Bank index has slipped 23 per cent during the same period.