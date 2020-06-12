JUST IN
Manappuram Finance raises Rs 250 cr by issuing bonds on private placement
Business Standard

Financials rebounds; Bajaj Finance, RBL Bank gain over 10% from day's low

The Supreme Court, during the hearing, indicated that it was not considering a complete waiver of interest but was only concerned that postponement of interest shouldn't accrue further interest on it.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

RBL Bank: A capital guzzler among private banks

Financial sector stocks moved higher by up to 6 per cent in late noon trade on Friday, bouncing back 13 per cent from day’s low on the BSE on Friday, after the Supreme Court gave three days to Finance Ministry, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to decide on moratorium period interest.

According to an IANS report, the top court, during the hearing, indicated that it was not considering a complete waiver of interest, but was only concerned that postponement of interest shouldn't accrue further interest on it.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to convene a meeting of the Finance Ministry and RBI officials over the weekend to decide whether interest incurred on EMIs during the moratorium period can be charged by banks. A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.R. Shah queried Mehta as the court was concerned since the Centre has deferred loan for three months, the IANS report said.

Bajaj Finance, RBL Bank, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Shriram Transport Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, PNB Housing Finance and Indian Overseas Bank bounced back over 10 per cent from their respective day’s low on the BSE.

At 02:53 pm; the S&P BSE Finance index was up 1.04 per cent at 4,742 points, as compared to 0.65 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The S&P BSE Finance index recovered 5.7 per cent from its intra-day low of 4,485 it hit before the Supreme Court decision.

COMPANY DAY'S LOW(RS) DAY'S HIGH(RS) RISE(%)
RBL BANK 147.25 167.20 13.41
CHOLAMAN.INV.&FN 140.00 159.10 13.11
SHRIRAM TRANS. 606.55 681.30 11.60
I O B 9.10 10.31 11.54
BAJAJ FINANCE 2199.00 2468.80 11.41
M & M FIN. SERV. 147.10 163.95 10.81
PNB HOUSING 200.00 221.00 10.50
BANDHAN BANK 248.00 274.10 10.36
I D F C 16.61 18.60 9.39
EQUITAS HOLDINGS 44.65 49.00 9.29
UJJIVAN FIN.SER. 185.00 203.60 9.19
IDFC FIRST BANK 23.00 25.25 9.13
CANARA BANK 93.60 102.10 8.76
INDIABULLS HOUS. 141.00 154.15 8.65
MAH. SCOOTERS 2191.10 2389.45 8.61
REC LTD 97.00 105.45 8.61
MANAPPURAM FIN. 134.20 146.70 8.61
J & K BANK 14.20 15.76 8.52
INDUSIND BANK 483.80 527.00 8.19
FEDERAL BANK 44.40 48.00 8.11
BAJAJ FINSERV 4900.00 5336.40 7.81
KARNATAKA BANK 37.65 40.85 7.70
BANK OF MAHA 9.89 10.64 7.18
BANK OF BARODA 42.00 45.00 7.02

First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 15:03 IST

