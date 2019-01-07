Focus on equity business helps Mirae, Motilal Oswal buck the trend

Mirae Asset MF has clocked the highest growth rate in equity assets among mid-sized fund houses over the past one year. Motilal Oswal’s assets also grew at 24 per cent.

While it's mostly the larger fund houses that have benefited from the surge in equity flows, the focus on equity business and stellar performance of schemes have helped these two fund houses buck the trend. In the past one year, Mirae Asset MF's assets grew 55 per cent to Rs 17,908 crore, while that of Motilal Oswal MF's grew 24 per cent to Rs 16,926 crore, data collated by Value Research ...