Focus to be back on fundamentals once poll season is over: Krishna Sanghavi

Expectations around the 2019 election outcome may influence sentiment and cause volatility, says Krishna Sanghavi, head (equity), Canara Robeco Mutual Fund. In an interview with Ashley Coutinho, he says the next six months may offer select buying opportunities in mid- and small-cap stocks that have corrected significantly over the past few months.

Edited excerpts: What is your outlook for the market for the year ahead? The macro-economic environment for India saw a sharp improvement in November, essentially led by the sharp drop in oil prices. Oil prices can have significant ...