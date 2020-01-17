Foreign brokerages bet big on 2020, hope for turnaround in fundamentals

Foreign brokerages are betting big on 2020, hopeful of a turnaround in fundamentals. This is set to give a further fillip to market indices, which are already at all-time highs.

Separate reports issued by a number of foreign brokerages, including BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Credit Suisse have turned bullish for this year. BNP Paribas has set a target of 44,500 for the Sensex, which had breached the 42,000-mark for the first time during intra-day trade on Thursday. The France-headquartered investment bank, in a note, said that consensus earnings growth for benchmark ...