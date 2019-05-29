Foreign investors feel tax heat in equities, look for options to invest

A number of investors from Mauritius and Singapore are looking at alternative avenues for deploying fresh money into India, given that investment into equities will be fully taxed from this financial year. One such alternative that is gaining traction is compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs).

Sale of shares for investments after April 1, 2017, will now get taxed under the amended treaties. However, the sale of securities such as debentures are still exempt, provided the investor exits the instrument before the conversion to equity. “Conversion of CCDs into equity is ...