'Foreign investors have started questioning India's growth story'

Risk-off sentiment continues to intensify across global equity markets as coronavirus winds a tighter leash around countries.

GAUTAM CHHAOCHHARIA, head of India research, UBS Securities tells Puneet Wadhwa that they have downgraded FY21 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast by 50 bps, but have not yet trimmed the earnings estimates yet. Edited excerpts: What is your outlook for the global equity markets in the backdrop of recent developments? Is the worst yet to come? Our global economists have downgraded global growth forecasts and now expect the first quarter of 2020 (Q1-2020) to ...