'Retail investors are now investing for a longer period through SIPs'

While foreign investors continue their selling spree in the Indian market, ANAND SHAH, deputy CEO and head of investments at BNP Paribas Asset Management India, tells Chirinjibi Thapa that the negative market sentiment has more to do with the below-par earnings and cash flow growth than uncertainty over FPI tax. Edited excerpts.

Has the selling by foreign portfolio investors been overdone? Ideally speaking, the increase in taxation is a small marginal number. While this could have been a trigger to sell, there would have been a multitude of other factors that could have resulted in ...