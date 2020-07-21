Former DIPP Secy Ramesh Abhishek has not applied for SEBI chief post: Govt

JUST IN
SBI Card Board approves raising Rs 1,500 cr via non-convertible debentures
T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

DPIIT Secretary Ramesh Abhishek said the policy would address central and state-level issues faced by retailers

Former DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek had not applied for the post of chairman of Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Centre said. The development comes amid speculations that he is one of the top contenders for the post of Sebi chief.

A writ had sought direction to the Central Government to ensure that a fair procedure is being adopted while not considering the case of the Ramesh Abhishek to the post of Chairman of SEBI.

When the matter came up for hearing last week before the Divisional Bench, comprising of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice R Hemalatha, Senior Panel counsel for the Central Government N Ramesh informed the Bench that he (Ramesh Abhishek) has not even applied for the post of the Chairman of SEBI and therefore, there is no question of shortlisting him for the said post and thereafter considering him.
