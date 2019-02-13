Fortis Healthcare, Lemon Tree Hotels and Sun Pharma may hog the limelight

At 08:26 am, on the (SGX) traded 30.50 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 10,892.

Here's a look at the top that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: Over 525 companies are scheduled to release their December quarter earnings later in the day. Some of the prominent names include Fortis Healthcare, Lemon Tree Hotels, NBCC, Oracle Financial Services, Quick Heal Technologies, Bharat Forge.

Sun Pharma: The company on Tuesday posted a fourfold jump in its net profit for December quarter at Rs 1,241.85 crore from Rs 321.57 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year.

Coal India: The state-run coal miner posted a 50 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 4,566.74 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, beating Street estimates.

Allahabad Bank, HDFC Bank and others: The RBI on Tuesday said it has imposed penalties on seven lenders, including Allahabad Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, HDFC Bank, Andhra Bank and IDBI Bank for violation of various banking norms.

Tata Motors: The auto company on Tuesday reported 12 per cent fall in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), at 1,00,572 units in January this year.

JK Paper: The company's net profit during December quarter increased to Rs 120.26 crore from Rs 69.81 crore reported for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Reliance Group shares: Lenders including private banks and mutual funds have asked Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Group’s promoter entities to put more collateral on the table to secure their Rs 6,000-crore exposure.





DHFL: Vijaya Sampath resigned as the Independent director of the company with effect from February 12.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel has received letter of intent for Bhushan Power & Steel acquisition. Sources close to the development said the next step was to file the resolution plan with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for approval.