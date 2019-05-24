Four reasons why you should buy Bajaj Auto May Future in trade today

-
ALSO READ
Today's picks: From Bajaj Auto to NTPC, hot stocks to buy on Friday
Nifty Auto zooms 3%. Check out the key technical levels for select stocks
Bajaj Auto Q4 earnings preview: Here's what leading brokerages expect
Tech view: Will the Nifty Auto index move higher in the coming days?
Bajaj Auto Q3 profits beat estimates but margin hits a record low
-
Buy Bajaj Auto May Future at Rs 3059
Stop loss : Rs 3020
Target: Rs 3125
Rationale:
Long build-up was seen in the Bajaj Auto Futures’ on Thursday, where we have seen 8% rise in Open Interest (OI) with price rising by 0.60%.
Stock price has been forming higher-top, higher-bottom formation on the weekly chart.
The stock is trading above its 5, 20 and 200-day simpole moving average (SMA), indicating that the counter is in an uptrend for all the time frames.
Oscillators and Mometum Indicators, like RSI and MACD, are showing strength on the weekly charts. ============================ The author is a Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU