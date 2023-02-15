FPI surpass retail in getting investment calls right in Dec 2022 quarter

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) tend to influence the stock markets more than retail investors. Sample this: A total of 639 companies in which they hiked stakes during the three-month period ended December 2022 gained an average 6.4 per cent.
On other hand, the 890 companies in which retail investors hiked their stakes lost an average 2 per cent, according to data compiled by Prime Infobase. Interestingly, companies in which retail investors pruned their holdings (853) gained an average 9.3 per cent.
Nearly 700 stocks in which FPIs cut their exposure underperformed the markets. During the December 2022 quarter, the Nifty had gained nearly six per cent.
“An analysis of shareholding changes and stock price performance shows overseas funds are the most influential class. Unfortunately, retail investors tend to get it wrong,” said an analyst.
Between Covid lows in March 2020 and October 2021, the Indian markets had posted a stellar show, with several stocks more than doubling. Between October 2021 and December 2022, returns have plateaued, making it challenging for retail investors to make profitable bets.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 17:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU