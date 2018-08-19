FPI stake in top 200 stocks drops to four- year low in June quarter

Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) ownership in top 200 companies dropped to a four-year low during the June 2018 quarter. FPIs’ holdings in BSE200 companies fell to 23.8 per cent, down 80 basis points (bps) compared to the March 2018 quarter.

Foreign stake has come off by 145 bps from the March 2015 level of 25.26 per cent. The drop in ownership is partly due to FPI selling, but more importantly on account of increase in mutual fund (MF) holding, following aggressive buying since the last couple of years. During the June quarter, FPI outflows stood at $2.7 billion compared to ...