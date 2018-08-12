FPIs' participation in IPOs has reduced as MFs have got bigger: Khaitan

Sunil Khaitan, India head, global capital markets, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, shares his view on the outlook and trends on the primary market with Samie Modak. Edited excerpts: The primary market this year has been good but not as good as last year.

What’s the reason? For the last two years, the Vix index, a global measure of market volatility, was at an all-time low, something that is never seen for such a prolonged period. Now, with the US Fed raising rates, the Vix has been rising. We are seeing a market where generating returns is not as easy as it used to be over ...