FPIs remain net buyers with Rs 14,649 crore investment in January

-
ALSO READ
FPIs remain net buyers with 18,456 crore investment in Jan so far
FPIs remain net buyers in first week of August; pump in Rs 8,327 crore
FPIs invest Rs 62,016 crore in equities in Dec; remain top net buyers
FPIs pull out Rs 2,038 cr in September amid rising Indo-China tensions
Buoyant market spurs FPI registrations; number crosses 10K for first time
-
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 14,649 crore in Indian markets in January, amid availability of global liquidity and emerging markets being a preferred destination for foreign funds.
According to FPI statistics available with depositories, overseas investors pumped in a net
of Rs 19,473 crore into equities but pulled out Rs 4,824 crore from the debt segment between January 1 and January 29.
The total net investment in January stood at Rs 14,649 crore.
Morningstar India Associate Director (Manager Research) Himanshu Srivastava said, "Excess liquidity in the global financial markets with central banks and governments worldwide announcing stimulus measures to support their dwindling economies, made its way into the emerging markets with India too benefitting from this trend."
Geojit Financial Services Chief Investment Strategist V K Vijayakumar said that due to uncertainty regarding the budget proposals, FPIs have been a bit apprehensive about the direction of the market going ahead and, therefore, they have seen selling in the past few days.
He further noted that India has been one of the highest recepients of FPI funds among emerging markets in November and December which played a significant role in pushing the Sensex to record 50,000 levels.
"Given the uncertainty surrounding the Budget, FPIs would have preferred to book some profit at these levels," Srivastava said.
Giving an overview of emerging markets, Kotak Securities Executive Vice-President and Head (Fundamental Research) Rusmik Oza said that except for India and few more countries, most emerging markets are witnessing FPI selling in a big way.
"Countries like South Korea and Taiwan have seen month-to-date FPI outflows of USD 5.3 billion and USD 3.4 billion, respectively," Oza said.
Countries like India and some of the oil-producing nations can still expect positive FPI flows in the medium term, he further added.
On current selling by FPIs, Groww co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Harsh Jain said said "such movements happen from time to time".
He added that in the longer term, India continues to remain an attractive destination for investment among emerging market. It has been validated by the FPI inflows into the country in 2020, a year when nearly all other emerging markets saw only outflows, Jain said.
On the domestic front, the focus is on the Union Budget and the measures that the government announces to accelerate the economic growth in the country, Srivastava said. PTI SRS HRS hrs
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU