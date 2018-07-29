FPIs throw their weight behind financials and technology stocks in Q1

Financials and technology (IT) are the only two sectors to see sizeable overseas investment in the first half of 2018. Consumer staples and discretionary, on the other hand, have seen foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) outflows of more than a billion dollars.

On an overall basis, FPIs have been net sellers to the tune of nearly over $500 million during the first half. According to data provided by National Depository Services (NSDL), the financial sector saw net FPI inflows of $1.1 billion during the first half, while the IT space has seen inflows of $1.04 billion. Thanks to the ...