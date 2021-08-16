FPIs trim holdings in BSE 200 stocks in the first quarter

(FPIs) sold Rs 7,000 crore worth of equities in the secondary in the June quarter. The holding of these investors (including ADR and GDR) in the BSE-200 index declined to 23.9 per cent from 24.4 per cent in March 2021, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

were net sellers in automobiles & components, oil, gas & consumable fuels and telecom sectors. were overweight on banks, diversified financials and IT services, and underweight on consumer staples and pharmaceuticals.

Piramal Enterprises, SBI Cards and Dhanuka Agritech saw the highest increase in stake by FPIs, while Zee Entertainment, Vedanta and Escorts saw the highest decline.

Top holdings for at the end of the quarter included HDFC, ICICI Bank and Shriram Transport Finance.

The holding of domestic institutional investors in the BSE-200 index stood unchanged at 13.1 per cent at the end of the June quarter. DIIs bought stocks in banks, diversified financials, IT services and oil, gas & consumable fuels sectors.