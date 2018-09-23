Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund: Play on low duration corporate bonds

Launched in March 1997, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund features in the dynamic bond funds category of CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR). It was classified as a credit opportunities fund in CMFR until December 2017.

Since reclassification to the dynamic bond fund category, the fund has been consistently ranked in the top 30 percentile (CRISIL Fund Rank 1 or 2) in the two quarters ended June 2018. Its month-end assets under management (AUM) more than doubled from Rs 13.42 billion in August 2015 to Rs 34.42 billion in July 2018. Santosh Kamath has been managing the fund for ...