Franklin Templeton MF appeals to Supreme Court to hear plea on stay order

Mutual Fund (MF) on Friday appealed to the Supreme Court (SC) to hear the fund house’s plea to vacate the stay on unitholders’ e-voting, which came into force following Gujarat High Court’s order during the week.

The petitioner withdrew the case after FT MF counsels informed that they would be filing a special leave petition challenging the Gujarat High Court judgment.

“With reference to the status of the writ petition filed before the Hon’ble Supreme Court against Union of India, Sebi, etc., we wish to confirm that the matter was dismissed as withdrawn when it was taken up by the court today,” a spokesperson for FT MF said.

“Apropos the interim stay order on the unitholders meeting issued by the Hon’ble Gujarat High Court, has filed an appeal before the Hon’ble Supreme Court and the matter is sub judice,” the spokesperson added.





As the matter is being heard in multiple high courts, the fund house has sought it to be heard in a single court through a transfer petition subject to the court’s approval.

On Monday, the Gujarat HC gave ad-interim relief to petitioners by way of stay on the e-voting process, that was to be held the next day.

The e-voting process would have given the unitholders of Franklin Templeton schemes under wind-up, options on how they wish to take forward the wind-up and scheme asset monetisation process.

In recent days, petitions in Delhi HC and Madras HC have also been filed on FT MF’s wind-up move. Industry sources suggest the fund house would have to bear the expenses related to the legal proceedings, which may last over the next few weeks.