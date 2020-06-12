M&M: Rural demand, normal monsoons and higher MSP to support volumes

Mahindra & Mahindra stock rose 7 per cent in trade on Thursday on strong operational performance, market share gains and expectations of prudent capital allocation policies going ahead. Though the company was impacted by Covid-19, it was able to maintain operating profit margins in the March quarter at 13.6 per cent and for FY20 at 14.2 per cent.

Lower commodity costs, favourable product mix, and cost-cutting measures offset the pressure due to weak operating leverage. The company highlighted that it had lost volumes in tractors and auto due to Covid-19 and BS-VI transition ...