From HCL Technologies to UltraTech Cement, here're 10 stock picks for 2020

Even as the Sensex and Nifty have gained about 12 per cent each over the past year, the rally has largely been led by large-caps. Mid- and small-caps have barely retained their year-ago values. In fact, the BSE SmallCap index has shed about 7 per cent over the year.

The economic slowdown and uncertain environment have led investors to put their faith in quality and size. Brokerages such as Credit Suisse believe that at least for the first half of CY2020, the market’s narrow performance will continue. For a broad-based rally, more policy action is necessary, say analysts. Morgan ...