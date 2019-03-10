From Lemon Tree to Aavas Financiers, most IPOs of FY19 in the green

Despite choppy markets, two-thirds of companies listed this financial year post their initial public offerings (IPO) have managed to deliver positive returns. A total of 17 new listings have taken place since April 1, out of these 11 are currently trading above their issue price.

Among the better-performing IPOs are Aavas Financiers, Fine Organic Industries and Lemon Tree Hotels — each of them quoting at least 50 per cent more than their IPO price. Meanwhile, the poor performers are ICICI Securities, Indostar Capital and Varroc Engineering. ICICI Securities’ IPO came ...