From Mindtree to Tech Mahindra, IT tops sectoral charts in August

The BSE IT index has emerged as top performer this month, with gains of 10.1 per cent. This is during a month when 10 of the 27 sectoral indices have given negative returns and the benchmark Sensex is up 6.7 per cent.

Mindtree is the top performer among IT firms for the month with returns of 27.2 per cent, followed by Nelco (25.2 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (19.6 per cent). According to analysts, the spending uptick by clients has contributed to the democratisation of demand but the tight labour market has weighed on the margin performance of IT companies. Within the IT pack, mid-cap firms ...