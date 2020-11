Adani Green, Adani Ports: Trading strategies for Adani Group stocks

Most Adani Group stocks were trading in the green in the afternoon deals on Tuesday. While Adani Green was up over 2 per cent at Rs 1,204 on the BSE, Adani Power was trading nearly 1.5 per cent higher at Rs 38.95 on the BSE.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports jumped 7 per cent to Rs 401.85 on the BSE after the company said it ranked 14th in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector of Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, 2020. APSEZ is the only company from India to have been included in this sector. Let's take a look at how Adani Group stocks look on charts and ...