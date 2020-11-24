Adani Ports becomes part of DJSI Emerging Markets Index; stock soars 7%

Shares of and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) jumped 7 per cent to Rs 401.85 on the BSE on Tuesday after the company said it ranked 14th in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector of Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Index, 2020. APSEZ is the only company from India to have been included in this sector.

At 11:17 am, the stock was trading at Rs 400, a 6.5 per cent higher, as compared to 0.69 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped 1.5 times with a combined 10.9 million shares were changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

“Based on SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment score card 2020 by Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Index, APSEZ ranks 14th in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector,” the company said in a press release.