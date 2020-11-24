Adani Ports becomes part of DJSI Emerging Markets Index; stock soars 7%

-
-
At 11:17 am, the stock was trading at Rs 400, a 6.5 per cent higher, as compared to 0.69 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped 1.5 times with a combined 10.9 million shares were changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
“Based on SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment score card 2020 by Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, APSEZ ranks 14th in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector,” the company said in a press release.
DJSI is referred to by most institutional investors to create their portfolios and seen as objective, professional criteria assessed by neutral parties. Good performance in this rating raises visibility among investors and allows better access to the capital markets, thereby creating higher return for the investors.
