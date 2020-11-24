JUST IN
Adani Ports becomes part of DJSI Emerging Markets Index; stock soars 7%

The company ranked 14th in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector of Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, 2020

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) jumped 7 per cent to Rs 401.85 on the BSE on Tuesday after the company said it ranked 14th in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector of Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, 2020. APSEZ is the only company from India to have been included in this sector.

At 11:17 am, the stock was trading at Rs 400, a 6.5 per cent higher, as compared to 0.69 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped 1.5 times with a combined 10.9 million shares were changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

“Based on SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment score card 2020 by Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, APSEZ ranks 14th in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector,” the company said in a press release.

APSEZ is the sole company in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector from India and has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), it said.

DJSI is referred to by most institutional investors to create their portfolios and seen as objective, professional criteria assessed by neutral parties. Good performance in this rating raises visibility among investors and allows better access to the capital markets, thereby creating higher return for the investors.

First Published: Tue, November 24 2020. 11:22 IST

