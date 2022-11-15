JUST IN
Business Standard

Fusion Micro Fin makes dull debut, Inox Green IPO subscribed 1.55x & more

Fusion Micro Finance made a dull debut on November 15, despite a confident market sentiment

Fusion Microfinance | Inox Renewables | IPOs

Agencies 

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin

Fusion Micro Finance makes a dull debut

Fusion Micro Finance made a dull debut on November 15, despite a confident market sentiment. The stock opened at a 2.3 per cent discount against its issue price of Rs 368. It started trading at Rs 360.50 on the BSE and Rs 359.50 on NSE.

The issue, which hit the market during November 2-4, was subscribed 2.95 times, as the portions set aside for qualified institutional buyers retail and non-institutional investors were subscribed 8.6 times, half a percent and 1.38 times, respectively.

Inox Green offer subscribed 1.55x

The initial share-sale of Inox Green Energy Services received 1.55 times subscription on the last day of offer on Tuesday. The Initial Public Offering received bids for 10.37 crore shares against 6.67 crore shares on offer, according to an update available with the NSE.

Retail individual investors portion was subscribed 4.70 times, qualified institutional buyers quota received 1.05 times subscription and non-institutional investors 47 per cent. Price range for the IPO was at Rs 61-65 a share.

KFin Technologies receives Sebi nod

KFin Technologies, one of the largest investor solution provider to mutual funds, received Sebi nod for Rs 2,400 crore initial public issue. The IPO will be entirely offer for sale by its promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund.

The company received the Sebi observation letter on November 7 for the draft prospectus filed with the market regulator on March 31. The equity shares offered under the OFS have a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

KFin is majority owned by funds managed by General Atlantic, a leading global private equity investor, which holds a 74.94 per cent stake in the firm.

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 22:22 IST

