Future Retail falls 14% in three days in a firm market

Shares of Future Retail, the flagship company of Future Group, have slipped 6 per cent to Rs 484 per share, extending their decline in the past two days in an otherwise firm market.

In the past three trading days, the stock slipped has 14 per cent after the government on Wednesday tightened rules for e-commerce companies. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 2 per cent during the same period.

Future Retail is engaged in the business of retailing a range of household and consumer products through departmental store facilities under various formats.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) on Wednesday issued a set of additional guidelines for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the e-commerce sector. The new regulations will take effect from February 1 next year, said the DIPP regulation.

The government barred e-commerce players from forcing vendors to have exclusive deals on its portals. The government also aimed at enforcing a cap of 25 per cent on the inventory that a marketplace entity or its group companies purchases from a vendor.