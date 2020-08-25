JUST IN
ICICI Bank extends gains, stock surges 5% in four days
Future Retail, Future Lifestyle: How Future Group stocks look on the charts

Future Consumer faces a stiff resistance around Rs 12.50 levels. Here's a look at how the Future Group stocks look on charts.

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Shares of most Future Group companies were trading firm on Tuesday. Future Retail traded over 4 per cent higher after the company on Monday averted a default by paying Rs 100 crore of interest on its foreign bonds.

Over the past few weeks, Future Group has been in news following reports of Reliance Industries (RIL) giving final touches to the acquisition of Future Retail (FRL). According to reports, the acquisition plan will not only include the flagship Future Retail, but other group companies — the logistics firm Future Supply Chain Solutions and Future Consumer. READ ABOUT IT ...

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 11:16 IST

