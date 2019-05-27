GAIL posts 33% QoQ fall in net profit at Rs 1,122 crore

GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited) on Monday reported a 33.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in its net profit at Rs 1,122.23 crore for the fourth quarter (January-March period) of the financial year 2018-19 (FY19). The company had logged Rs 1,681.23 crore in the previous quarter.

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, the numbers grew 9.9 per cent.

The company announced bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, which means the issuance of one share for every one share held. It also recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.77 per share.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 18,763.87 crore, up 21.6 per cent against Rs 15,430.69 in the year-ago period. Sequentially, it registered a decline of 5 per cent.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) of the company stood at Rs 4.98 against Rs 4.53 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA for the quarter under review declined 37 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,684 crore.

At 02:14 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 348 apiece on the BSE, up 2 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.79 per cent higher at 39,747.