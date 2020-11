Global fund managers expect emerging markets to outperform in 2021

Global asset managers believe the emerging markets (EMs) will be the best asset class in 2021, followed by the US markets and oil. Among the three, oil has been the worst-performer this year, slumping nearly 35 per cent.

While the S&P500 index of the US is the best-performing, with gains of 10 per cent, the MSCI EM index has gained 8.5 per cent year-to-date. Rebound in economic growth, coupled with expected weakness in the US dollar, is expected to boost EMs in 2021. A survey conducted by Bank of America Global Research shows that more than half the fund managers believe EMs will ...