Global indices rejig likely to push flows into domestic stock markets

Several domestic stocks are expected to witness inflows from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) over the next few weeks owing to rebalancing of their underlying indices.
The FTSE Global Equity Index Series introduced changes to its indices last week, which will become effective March 19.
According to an analysis done by Abhilash Pagaria of Edelweiss, Bharti Airtel (inflows of $65 million), Larsen & Toubro ($54 million), and Tata Consultancy Services ($46 million), along with eight other stocks, will see buying by passive funds on account of an increase in their weighting.
Meanwhile, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise ($79 million), Honeywell Automation India ($40 million), and Adani Total Gas ($38 million), along with five other stocks, will see buying on account of their entry in the FTSE All-World (large-cap and mid-cap) index. Most of these stocks ended in the green despite the overall selloff.
Pagaria pegs the total inflows on account of the FTSE rebalancing at over $800 million into domestic equities.
Meanwhile, the MSCI rebalancing announced earlier this month is expected to take place on Friday and could result in inflows of over $250 million, he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU