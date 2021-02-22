Global indices rejig likely to push flows into domestic stock markets

Several domestic stocks are expected to witness inflows from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) over the next few weeks owing to rebalancing of their underlying indices.

The FTSE Global Equity Index Series introduced changes to its indices last week, which will become effective March 19.

According to an analysis done by Abhilash Pagaria of Edelweiss, Bharti Airtel (inflows of $65 million), Larsen & Toubro ($54 million), and Tata Consultancy Services ($46 million), along with eight other stocks, will see buying by passive funds on account of an increase in their weighting.

Meanwhile, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise ($79 million), Honeywell Automation India ($40 million), and Adani Total Gas ($38 million), along with five other stocks, will see buying on account of their entry in the FTSE All-World (large-cap and mid-cap) index. Most of these stocks ended in the green despite the overall selloff.





Pagaria pegs the total inflows on account of the FTSE rebalancing at over $800 million into domestic equities.

Meanwhile, the MSCI rebalancing announced earlier this month is expected to take place on Friday and could result in inflows of over $250 million, he said.